‘I’m Gonna Kill You,’ Harrison Woman Recalls Violent Home Invasion

HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One minute she was vacuuming, the next a stranger had a gun to her head.

The incident has her living in fear in her own home.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, police said the violent robber kicked through a side door, busting it open and attacking a 70-year-old.

He threatened to kill her all for some jewelry and a jar of coins.

“I looked up, he was standing right there and I said, ‘who are you and what are you doing here?’ And with that he threw me face down on the bed,” Angie Varano said.

Now, that same bed keeps Varano awake every night. Her mind constantly flashes back to Thursday of last week.

“Heard steps coming up assuming it was my son, ready to turn around, ready to say Joe, and this man was already in my bedroom,” she said.

She said it was around noon when he broke in and aggressively pushed her down in her bedroom threatening to kill her.

“I felt a gun to my head and he said, ‘lady, I don’t wanna hurt you, but I want your phone and jewelry, or I’m gonna kill you,” she said.

The 70-year-old’s life was on the line as she anxiously watched the robber rummage through her and her husbands personal things.

“I said please don’t hurt me, take whatever you want,” she said. “I was gonna die or be raped. One or the other, so I was scared.”

After he’d already grabbed what he wanted — a cell phone, some sentimental jewelry, and coins — he didn’t let her off easy. Varano said the culprit slammed her down on the bed two more times, warning her to stay put or else.

“Physically he didn’t hurt me, but mentally year, I’m afraid. I’m scared inside,” she said.

Thankfully he ran off and after waiting for some time on her bed. She mustered up the courage to get up and call police, describing the suspect to be in his 20s, wearing a blue bandana over his face.

“I hope police do catch him. I think I’d feel better because I’m always wondering if he’ll come back,” she said.

Harrison police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. In the meantime, Varano and her family are taking extra precautions.

They’ve added more locks and a brand new alarm system.