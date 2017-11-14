MTA: Weekly Bus, Subway Ridership Dropped Slightly This Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday that subways and buses got a little less crowded this year.

But why did that happen?

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, average weekday subway ridership dropped nearly 2 percent in the past ear – translating to 80,000 fewer daily riders.

One of them is Brianna Ralls, who said she sometimes avoids packed trains and takes Uber Pool instead.

“It’s like, oh, am I going have somebody take me directly to my front door? Sure. Of course I am. For a dollar more, why not?” Ralls said.

Commuter Joseph Terasco of the Upper East Side can see why people are fleeing the subway.

“If I miss this train and I try to get on the train around 6 o’clock, it’s crazy… it’s packed,” he said.

Buses saw a nearly 7 percent decline in the past year, but ridership is still at record highs.