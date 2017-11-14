Netflix Warns Subscribers Of Phishing Scam

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new scam is taking aim at Netflix subscribers.
Some customers have received fake but legitimate-looking emails claiming that their account has been disabled.
The email then prompts the recipient to update their payment information by email or by clicking on a link.
Netflix said the company never asks customers to send personal or payment information via email and that those links lead to fake websites or malware.
The streaming service has more than 100 million users and it’s unclear how many received the phishing email.
The company has put out a list of security suggestions to customers.
Those who have received the phishing email can forward it to phishing@neflix.com and delete it.