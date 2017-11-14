At Least 3 Dead After Shooting Near Elementary School In Northern California

RED BLUFF, Calif. (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) – At least three people are dead following a shooting in Northern California, authorities say.

Law enforcement told CBS affiliate KHSL they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in Rancho Tehama around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The shooter reportedly started firing at a home before moving to an elementary school.

BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school but a “number” of students were shot and wounded.

At least three children and one adult were transported to Enloe Medical Center, in Chico, California, the hospital confirmed to KHSL.

“It’s a really sad day for us in Tehama County, really,” a law enforcement official said.

Authorities said there are 100 officers investigating at least five scenes in the area.

The school has been cleared and students have been moved to a safe location, authorities said.

