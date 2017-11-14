Survey: Online Dating Top Way To Meet A Future Spouse

Filed Under: marriage, Online Dating

A new survey of 14,000 recently engaged couples found the most popular way to meet is online dating.

The Knot 2017 Jewelry & Engagement Study found 19 percent of brides said that they met their groom-to-be through an online dating site.

The survey also found:

* 1 in 3 couples shop for their engagement ring together.

* The average time it took to find the right ring was three and a half months.

* The average amount spent on a ring was $6,351, up 25% since 2011.

* 72 percent of men feel overwhelmed by the engagement process.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch