Survey: Online Dating Top Way To Meet A Future Spouse

A new survey of 14,000 recently engaged couples found the most popular way to meet is online dating.
The Knot 2017 Jewelry & Engagement Study found 19 percent of brides said that they met their groom-to-be through an online dating site.
The survey also found:
* 1 in 3 couples shop for their engagement ring together.
* The average time it took to find the right ring was three and a half months.
* The average amount spent on a ring was $6,351, up 25% since 2011.
* 72 percent of men feel overwhelmed by the engagement process.