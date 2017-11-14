Extravagant Birthday Parties… For Dogs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – How far would you go for the love of your dog?

If you’re Corinne Fisher, you’d throw him a birthday party.

“I’m 32. I’m done, for a while, throwing parties for myself,” said Fisher, a comedian in New York City. She opted instead to throw a first birthday party for her new rescue dog.

Fisher hired Puppy Parties NYC to organize the jungle-themed bash, which included animal-print balloons and dog costumes. Atop the dog-safe cake was a painting of the birthday boy: Sir Alfred Hitchcock.

Doggy cupcakes, provided by the Brooklyn Fräulein caterer, were baked with peanut butter, flour, carrots, honey, and Greek-yogurt frosting.

“All human-grade ingredients,” explained Puppy Parties NYC founder Hayley Mehalco.

Even people can’t resist them.

“I actually snack on them sometimes,” Mehalco admitted. “They’re good.”

But why go to all this trouble for a pet?

Mehalco insists that pets are beloved members of the family. Clients “want to treat their dog how they would treat a child,” she said.

For this reason, business is booming.

Mehalco was hired to throw a Chanel-themed party, complete with a doggie catwalk. At a film-premiere-themed bash, she served “pup-corn” as the “pup-arazzi” snapped photos of the canine guests.

Mehalco acknowledges that these parties benefit more than the dogs.

“Let’s be honest. It’s for the owners, too,” she said. “They want to have a good time. They want to be with their friends and family, and they want to celebrate.”

What’s something few people know about but everybody should? Whatever it is, Elle McLogan is tracking it down on The Dig. Join her hunt for treasures hidden across our area. Follow Elle on Twitter and Instagram.