U.S. Olympian Thrilled To Be First-Ever Hijab Wearing Barbie ‘Shero’

1010 WINS– Toy company Mattel has just announced they’re releasing their first hijab-wearing Barbie.
The doll is designed after Olympic bronze medalist and fencing athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad, who also runs her own fashion line called Louella.
Muhammad became the first American athlete in history to compete in a hijab at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil and continues to break barriers with this one-of-a-kind Barbie doll.
The Olympian posted a heartfelt thank you to the toy company on Twitter, writing: “thank you @mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @barbie #shero family!”
Other Barbie “Sheros” include Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, director/screenwriter Ava Duvernay, fashion model Ashley Graham, and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.
This may just be the perfect gift for little “sheros” everywhere!
-Joe Cingrana