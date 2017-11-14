34-Year-Old Pedestrian Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash Near Union Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash in Union Square.
Police say just before 1 a.m. Tuesday the victim was walking at the corner of East 14th Street and Union Square East when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV.
The driver failed to stop and get the victim help, leaving him injured in the street, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
The 34-year-old victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition and had to undergo emergency surgery.
The investigation is ongoing.