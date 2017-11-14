UPS Grants Young Aspiring Pilot a Special Holiday Wish

1010 WINS-Although boys her age seem to think she can’t be a pilot since she’s a girl, Taylor Peef is ready to prove them wrong.
Thanks to the United Parcel Service’s (UPS) ‘Wishes Delivered’ campaign, Taylor is one step closer to realizing her dream.
Taylor, who has been dreaming of becoming a pilot since she was just four-years-old, was given wings for a day and got an official tour of UPS’ Worldport hub located in Louisville, KY, which can process over 1.6 million packages a day — that’s 115 packages per second — packages which only are only touched by human hands twice while at the facility.
UPS pilot Captain Gloria Hatcher, served as Taylor’s tour guide and living proof that her dreams of being a pilot could one day come true. To top her day off, Taylor was introduced to Captain Dave and given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be his co-pilot on a six-seat Beechcraft.
Watch the full video below and see photos HERE courtesy of UPS.
-Joe Cingrana