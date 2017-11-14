Veterans Help Widow Honor Late Military Husband In Gender Reveal

1010 WINS-Only three weeks after Cassie Lohrey of Hampstead, N.C. lost her husband, Navy Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Lohrey when his plane crashed in Mississippi on the way to training in Arizona, Lohrey discovered that she was pregnant.
Expecting to welcome the baby in March 2018, Lohrey decided to honor her late husband by including their extended military family in her gender reveal.
Originally, Lohrey’s gender-reveal party idea included only her family and friends, but 16 servicemen made themselves at the ready with pink colored confetti poppers revealing the baby is a girl.
The special moment was captured by photographer Carolyn Johnson who wrote in a post on Facebook, “it was very evident to me what a special man Ryan was and how many lives he had touched. I have no doubt that this sweet baby girl will know just how much her daddy loves her, even from heaven.”
Lohrey’s sister, Courtney has also set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help pay for bills and expenses.
-Joe Cingrana