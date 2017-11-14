WFAN Morning Show: Knicks’ Kanter Endears Himself To The Masses

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

The Knicks built a 23-point lead on Monday night at the Garden, only to see Kyle Korver go crazy from 3-point land and LeBron James be LeBron James in the fourth quarter.

The result was a tough 104-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

That’s where Boomer and Jerry Recco started Tuesday’s show.

While there are supposedly no moral victories in professional sports, the Knicks and their fans did get something to rally behind during the defeat, in the form of Enes Kanter.

The young big man stood his ground against the Cavs in more ways than one, and as a result earned the respect of the white and orange faithful.

Have a listen.

