Rothschild To Return As Yankees Pitching Coach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees might not have a manager yet, but they know who their pitching coach will be in 2018.

Larry Rothschild will return to the team next season, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti confirmed.

Rothschild, 63, has been with the Yankees since 2011. With Luis Severino enjoying a breakout season and 37-year-old CC Sabathia not showing his age, the Yankees had a 3.72 ERA — third best in the American League.

Larry Rothschild

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Rothschild previously served as the Cubs’ pitching coach from 2002-10. Before that, he managed the Tampa Bay Devil Rays from 1998-2001.

In their search to replace Joe Girardi as manager, the Yankees have interviewed or will soon interview bench coach Rob Thomson, former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge, Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens and former Yankee Aaron Boone, now a broadcaster for ESPN.

