11/15 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see sun mix with clouds this afternoon. And just like the last couple of days, it will remain on the chilly side with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.
It will be mainly dry this evening; it’s overnight and into daybreak that we’ll see showers fill in from the west. Temps won’t be quite as cool as last night with lows in the mid 40s.
Morning rain tomorrow will give way to some sun and breezy conditions in the afternoon. It will be slightly milder with highs in the mid 50s.
As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with cooler highs in the upper 40s.