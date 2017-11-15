‘The Office’ Star Jenna Fischer Authors Survival Guide For Aspiring Actors

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — “The Office” star Jenna Fischer says her new book “The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide” is the handbook she wishes she had as an aspiring actor.

“A book of advice and encouragement, with real practical stuff about which websites to sign up for and not sign up for, along with a lot of personal stories from my struggling years as an actor – and there were many,” she told 1010 WINS’ Brigitte Quinn.

Her advice covers everything from headshots (don’t wear overalls), to auditions (don’t awkwardly hug Larry David), and even sexual harassment (don’t accidentally become a sex worker).

Fischer says her success didn’t come overnight.

“A big message of the book is that no one just gets discovered off of one audition. Being an unknown actor when I landed on ‘The Office,’ I think a lot of people assumed that maybe that was one of my first auditions,” she said. “But the truth was I had been popping up on your television saying three lines here or three lines there for years.”

Speaking of “The Office,” she says her previous experience as a secretary helped her land the role of Pam. She also talks about auditioning alongside John Krasinski, who portrayed Jim, and Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight.

“People ask me a lot if I miss ‘The Office.’ It’s interesting – I miss Kevin, and I miss Dwight, and Jim, and Michael, and Meredith and Creed,” she said. “I see all those people – I see Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin – but I don’t ever get to talk to Kevin anymore. I miss interacting with the characters and I miss our crew.”

Can fans expect a reboot?

“I don’t think we’d ever be able to do it as a series, like the way that ‘Will & Grace’ is,” she said. “But I feel like there’s an opportunity for a special miniseries or something.”

Fischer is set to star in a new sitcom about co-parenting, called “Splitting Up Together,” which premieres in early 2018.