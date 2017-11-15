Anisimov Drills 3 Goals To Lead Blackhawks Over Rangers

CHICAGO (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored three times in the third period against his former team, Nick Schmaltz had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks cooled off the New York Rangers with a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three of four. Duncan Keith had two assists and Corey Crawford made 25 saves, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from an ugly 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Sunday.

New York had won six in a row — the longest win streak in the NHL this season — and it carried a 1-0 lead into the final minute of the second period. But the Blackhawks grabbed control with four goals in 6 minutes, 6 seconds, capped by Anisimov’s power-play slam through Henrik Lundqvist’s legs at 5:14 of the third.

Rick Nash had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have scored at least three times in 11 of their last 13 games. Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and Lundqvist made 30 saves before he was replaced by Ondrej Pavelec at 6:32 of the third.

DeBrincat started Chicago’s scoring spree with a wrist shot from the left circle at 19:08 of the second. It looked as if Lundqvist had made the stop, but the puck rolled out from under him and just across the goal line for the rookie’s fourth goal in the last three games.

The Blackhawks kept up the pressure in the third. Anisimov jumped on a loose puck in front and poked it by Lundqvist for a 2-1 lead just 67 seconds into the period. Hayden made a lunging play for his second of the season, and Anisimov delivered again to make it 4-1.

New York put a scare into Chicago with goals by Hayes and Nash, pulling within one with 8:04 left. But Schmaltz made a perfect pass to Anisimov for his ninth goal of the season, completing his first career hat trick, and Toews added an empty-netter at 18:30.

Anisimov played for the Rangers from 2008-12.

NOTES: Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman returned to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch Sunday. Hartman has one goal and no assists in his last 11 games. … Rangers D Kevin Shattenkirk had his seven-game point streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Blackhawks: Begin a three-game road trip at Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)