Country Music Superstar Blake Shelton Named PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s official. Country music superstar Blake Shelton has been crowned PEOPLE magazine’s sexiest man alive.

Hollywood is already weighing in, but for Shelton, there’s only one opinion that matters, and that’s Gwen Stefani’s.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she gave it a big thumbs up.

“I was like wow, let me think about this. That makes me look pretty rad,” Stefani told ET’s Kevin Frazier.

So what is it that makes him sexy?

“I think somebody that can make you laugh confidently is very sexy and somebody that is humble, kind, down to earth, selfless, talented, on top of their game,” she said. “I think I’m his biggest fan.”

Stefani took to Twitter to gush about her 41-year-old blue eyed country crooner, posting a photo with the caption “I guess I’ve been kissing the sexiest man alive all this time.”

“It was definitely a shock to me,” Shelton said.

He oozed confidence behind the scenes of his photo shoot for the cover. Inside, the country superstar reveals that his 48-year-old love convinced him to embrace the new status.

“She goes, ‘listen to me, listen to what I’m saying. You’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this opportunity. Live in the moment,’” he said.

A song from Stefani’s new holiday album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” is a clear nod to Shelton. It’s called “Never Kissed Anybody with Blue Eyes.”