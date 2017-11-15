City Council To Vote On Bill That Would Ban Revenge Porn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The City Council will vote Thursday on a bill to ban revenge porn.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, New York is only one of 12 states where it is not yet illegal to blast a naked picture of somebody else out onto the internet or vindictively send it to that person’s family or employer.
“This kind of activity is actually used in domestic violence situations to scare a woman from making a report to the police or from leaving an abusive husband or boyfriend,” said City Councilman Rory Lancman (D-24th).
Lancman said the city cannot wait for Albany.
“It’s a very urgent problem that is increasing, as we can all see the coarsening of our society,” he said.
Lancman said he expected easy passage for his bill, which would make it a misdemeanor carrying a year in jail.
He said he has worked with local district attorneys to craft a law they can use to protect victims.