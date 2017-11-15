CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Internet Swears Dog’s Ear Looks Exactly Like President Trump

Filed Under: beagle, Chris Melore, dog ear, President Trump, Talkers

(CBS Local) — Many people have claimed to have seen the faces of famous people, like Elvis or Abraham Lincoln, in their food over the years.

A woman in Great Britain says she’s found the face of Donald Trump, but it wasn’t found on a piece of toast; she found the 45th president in her dog’s ear. Jade Robinson says her friend noticed the resemblance after she took the pictures for her vet, believing her two-year-old beagle had an ear infection.

“I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and never saw Donald Trump – it was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out,” Robinson told the BBC.

It’s not the first time a “face” has been spotted in the body of another person. This summer an image of a man, whose stomach looked like actor Woody Harrelson, went viral on social media.

Can you spot the famous figures?

