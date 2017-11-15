Mets Announce New Coaching Staff

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mickey Callaway’s coaching staff has been finalized.

The Mets officially announced the hires Wednesday. The coaches include three holdovers from Terry Collins’ staff and four new faces.

Gary DiSarcina, Bench Coach

DiSarcina, 49, spent last season as the Red Sox’s bench coach under manager John Farrell, who was fired last month despite leading the team to an American League East title. Prior to last season, DiSarcina spent three years with the Los Angeles Angels, serving as third-base and later first-base coach.

He managed the Single-A Lowell Spinners for three seasons and the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox for one year — both teams are in the Red Sox orginization. Baseball America named DiSarcina the 2013 Minor League Manager of the Year after he led Pawtucket to the International League finals. He also spent time working in the Angels’ front office.

DiSarcina was a major league shortstop for the Angels from 1989-2000. He batted .258 with 28 homers for his career and was selected to the All-Star Game in 1995.

He replaces Dick Scott, who was not retained after Collins stepped down as manager last month. DiSarcina played under Collins, who remains with the Mets as a special assistant to the general manager, for three seasons in Anaheim.

Dave Eiland, Pitching Coach

Eiland, 51, spent the past seven years as the Royals’ pitching coach before being let go after this season. In Kansas City, his staffs ranked in the top four in the American League in ERA from 2013-15, including first in 2013. The Royals captured two American League pennants with Eiland, winning the World Series in 2015 — coincidentally against the Mets.

Before arriving in Kansas City, he spent three years as the Yankees’ pitching coach, where he won another World Series in 2009.

Eiland pitched in the majors from 1988-2000 for the Yankees, Padres and Devils Rays. He was teammates with Callaway in Tampa Bay.

Eiland replaces Dan Warthen, who was not retained by the Mets following a disappointing season that saw pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler and Jeurys Familia all miss significant time with injuries.

Pat Roessler, Hitting Coach

Roessler, who joined the Mets’ staff before the 2015 season, replaces Kevin Long as hitting coach. Long, who interviewed for the Mets’ managerial job, was hired as the Washington Nationals’ hitting coach.

With Long and Roessler, 57, coaching the hitters, the Mets finished in the bottom half of the National League in batting average each of the last three years but were second in home runs in 2016 and 2017.

Ruben Amaro Jr., First-Base Coach

Amaro, 52, spent the past two seasons as the first-base coach of the Boston Red Sox. Prior to then, he spent 17 years working in the Phillies’ front office. He was the team’s general manager from 2009-15 and assistant GM from 1999-08. With him serving as an executive, the Phillies went to two World Series, winning it all in 2008.

Amaro played outfield in the majors for parts of eight seasons (1991-98) for the Angels, Phillies and Indians.

He replaces Tom Goodwin, who was hired as the Red Sox’s first-base coach and outfield instructor.

Glenn Sherlock, Third-Base Coach

Sherlock, 57, returns to the Mets for his second season. He previously spent 19 seasons on the Arizona Diamondbacks staff, where he served up eight different managers.

In the 1990s, Sherlock was a manager for the rookie-level Gulf Coast Yankees, the Class A Fort Lauderdale Yankees and the Australian Baseball League’s Canberra Bushrangers.

Ricky Bones, Bullpen Coach

Bones, 48, returns for his sixth season as the Mets’ bullpen coach. He was a previously a pitching coach in the Mets’ and Expos’/Nationals’ minor league systems.

Bones pitches 11 seasons in the majors from 1991-2001 for the Padres, Brewers, Yankees, Reds, Royals, Orioles and Marlins. As a member of the Brewers, he was selected to the All-Star Game in 1994

Tom Slater, Assistant Hitting Coach

Slater joins the Mets’ staff after having spent the past eight seasons in the Yankees’ organization. His time with the Yankees included serving as the manager for the rookie-level Gulf Coast Yankees and the Class A Staten Island Yankees and hitting coach for the Double A Trenton Thunder.

Slater also has extensive college coaching experience, including serving as the head coach at Auburn and Virginia Military Institute.