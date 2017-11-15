Caught On Video: School Bus Seen Heading Down N.J. Highway At 80 MPH

MARLBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A school bus was seen barreling down a two-lane New Jersey highway at 80 mph, and another driver decided to take video – concerned that children could have been at risk.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Wednesday, the yellow school bus was pushing 80 mph on Route 18 between routes 79 and 537 in Marlboro, New Jersey Tuesday morning. The speed limit on the road goes no higher than 65.

The video of the bus was posted by NJ101.5.com.

“Shut up!” said Linda LaCugna. “That’s sick. If I would’ve seen him, I would’ve chased him down dragged him off the bus and called the cops.”

“Listen, whoever is driving this is stupid,” another woman said. “I mean, that’s ridiculous.”

Parents in Marlboro were furious that the driver was even allowed on the roads in the first place.

“Any of my kids on that bus, he’s getting his butt kicked,” LaCugna said. “When you step on that bus, you have to know your responsibilities.”

“Outraged, outraged. I think safety is most important,” said Eve Moldaver of Marlboro. “If you’re allowing your children to go on this bus with this crazed person, you’re entrusting your life with these drivers.”

The bus is owned by Shamrock Stagecoach, based in nearby Keansburg. The company services several school districts in the area.

It is unclear where the bus was headed and if there were kids on board at the time. CBS2 did try to get some answers from management, but Roy and her crew were kicked out after being told the female driver had worked for the company for “a while” and was fired after the video surfaced.

People in the area said they often see Shamrock Stagecoach buses, but have never spotted one going so fast.

“I’ve never seen any of them drive like that,” LaCugna said.

Parents also hope they never see any such thing again.