Report: Yankees Add Chris Woodward To Managerial List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The list of surprising candidates to be the next manager of the Yankees has reportedly grown by one.
According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Bombers have added Chris Woodward to the pool.
If you’re wondering who Woodward is, you’re probably not alone.
The 41-year-old former utility player spent 12 seasons in the majors, primarily with the Blue Jays, though he also suited up for the Mets, Braves, Mariners, and Red Sox before retiring in 2012. His managerial experience consists of a run with New Zealand during the 2017 World Baseball Classic qualification stage.
He spent the last two seasons as the third base coach for the Dodgers. Previously, he worked in the Mariners organization.
The Yankees’ list of candidates to replace Joe Girardi, whose contract was not renewed following the Bombers’ seven-game AL Championship Series loss to the eventual World Series champion Astros, is not exactly a who’s who of known entities. Instead, the Yankees have taken a different route, tabbing baseball men said to have strong relationships with players and a firm grasp of analytics, among other qualities.
Woodward joins Rob Thomson, Aaron Boone, Hensley Meulens, and Eric Wedge as potential successors to Girardi. Only Wedge has MLB managerial experience.