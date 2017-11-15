NYC Taxi Drivers Get Their Very Own 2018 Pin-Up Calendar

1010 WINS-These sexy photos of New York City cab drivers aren’t just incredible, they’re charitable!

For the past five years, some of the many NYC cab drivers have gotten behind creators Philip and Shannon Kirkman to put out a classic pin-up calendar, and this year’s crop of models are particularly amazing!

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

The calendar offers up a different look at one NYC’s hardest workers and the unique personalities that go along with them, like strongwoman Nipa, flamboyant cover man Alex, and ten other drivers hailing from seven different countries. Two of the scenes included in the calendar were shot on-location with local businesses, FilmCars and BKLYN CLAY.

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

The calendar is available for $14.99 at www.nyctaxicalendar.com and a portion of each calendar sale will go to the non-profit University Settlement, one of New York’s most dynamic social service institutions helping immigrants find education and housing opportunities.

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

To date, sales of the calendar have resulted in over $60,000 in charitable donations.

(credit: Shannon Kirkman)

Next time you grab a cab, look to see if you’re riding with a model.

-Joe Cingrana

