Police: N.J. Man Found With Arsenal Of Weapons He Allegedly Manufactured

FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Hamburg man is under arrest and facing charges related to an arsenal of weapons he allegedly made.
Franklin Borough Police say Russell Watt manufactured a variety of weapons. He was found with long guns, pistols, semi-automatic weapons, fully-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and hollow point bullets, police said.
Watt, 38, was charged with 12 counts of manufacturing and possessing a variety of semi and fully automatic weapons and ammunition.
He’s being held at the Sussex County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, authorities say.