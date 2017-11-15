Police: N.J. Man Found With Arsenal Of Weapons He Allegedly Manufactured

FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Hamburg man is under arrest and facing charges related to an arsenal of weapons he allegedly made.

Franklin Borough Police say Russell Watt manufactured a variety of weapons. He was found with long guns, pistols, semi-automatic weapons, fully-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and hollow point bullets, police said.

Watt, 38, was charged with 12 counts of manufacturing and possessing a variety of semi and fully automatic weapons and ammunition.

He’s being held at the Sussex County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say.

