LI Center For Sex Abuse Victims Sees Uptick In Calls For Help In Wake Of Weinstein Scandal

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island center for victims of sexual abuse has seen a rise in requests for help in wake of recent scandals involving Harvey Weinstein and other famous figures.
Liz Osowiecki told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall she was the victim of sexual assault when she was in college. She now works at The Safe Center in Bethpage.
She said she understands how difficult it can be for victims to come forward.
“I do just mention to them, from my personal experience, sometimes it helps to just speak as a survivor. And then all of a sudden, people start opening up and are able to talk about it when they never have,” Osowiecki told Hall.
Anthony Zenkus said there has been an uptick in phone calls and requests for counseling since the stories involving Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Roy Moore and others.
“One is a man, and after coming here, he actually said that he had already decided to come here after the story about Weinstein but after he heard about Kevin Spacey, he felt that yeah this is really the right thing to do,” he said. “Because a lot of men who are victims don’t come forward.”
Zenkus said it’s never too late to seek help.