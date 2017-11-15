‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Previewing MLS Expansion Draft

NEW YORK (WFAN) –– In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas take a close look at the MLS expansion draft and predict which players NYCFC will protect.
Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira loves Yaya Toure, but he will not be heading to NYCFC for the preseason. The guys discuss that, as well as some odd commentary from the U.S. men’s national team and Bruce Arena on FS1, and how USA’s youngsters performed in Tuesday’s friendly against Portugal.
