WFAN Morning Show: All Wound Up On ‘Hump Day’

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

It was a big Wednesday on the WFAN Morning Show.

Boomer opened the program by describing the football Giants’ current situation as “a horrendous embarrassment,” and the Blonde Bomber and Jerry Recco got into some hot stove baseball.

The Mets are reportedly interested in the services of Japanese two-way star Shohei Otani, something Boomer said he isn’t buying. Also on the Amazins’ front, new manager Mickey Callaway recently broke bread with slugger Yoenis Cespedes.

Have a listen above.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch