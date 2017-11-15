WFAN Morning Show: All Wound Up On ‘Hump Day’

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
It was a big Wednesday on the WFAN Morning Show.
Boomer opened the program by describing the football Giants’ current situation as “a horrendous embarrassment,” and the Blonde Bomber and Jerry Recco got into some hot stove baseball.
The Mets are reportedly interested in the services of Japanese two-way star Shohei Otani, something Boomer said he isn’t buying. Also on the Amazins’ front, new manager Mickey Callaway recently broke bread with slugger Yoenis Cespedes.
