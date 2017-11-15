WFAN Morning Show Podcast: Nov. 15, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

It was quite a day on 66 AM and 101.9 FM on your radio dial.

In addition to all the Giants, Knicks, and Mets talk, Wednesday’s show served as a platform form some pretty important announcements regarding the future of WFAN.

MOREWFAN Announces New Afternoon, Morning Hosts

Boomer did the honors in unveiling Chris Carlin, Bart Scott, and Maggie Gray as the new afternoon-drive team. All three stopped by the studio to talk about what it will be like taking over for legendary Mike Francesa come Jan. 2.

Later, Boomer announced his new radio partner will be Gregg Giannotti, with Jerry Recco resuming his update duties. Mid-morning co-hosts Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts even stopped by to offer their blessing.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

