CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Police Release Sketch Of Suspect Sought In Sex Assault Near Busy White Plains Metro-North Station

Filed Under: Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Metro-North Station, White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sex assault near the Metro-North station in White Plains.

Police say late last Wednesday night, a woman walking on a path just steps from the station was accosted by a man on a bicycle, who allegedly grabbed her and then groped her.

Police said she screamed and fought him off.

“I feel extremely safe, for me to hear something like that is horrific,” said resident Nancy Martinez.

The path where it happened is not lit but police say dozens of people use it every night as a shortcut from the train station.

Until he is caught, some say they’re now avoiding the path or at least making sure to be extremely cautious.

Police are encouraging people to walk in groups if they plan on using the path as a shortcut.

The suspect is described as Hispanic in his 20s, bout 5-feet 6-inches tall, last seen wearing dark clothing and a black knit wool winter cap with a dark backpack riding a bicycle.

The White Plains station is the busiest Metro North stop in Westchster County. It’s used by 10,000 people each day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch