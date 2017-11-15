Police Release Sketch Of Suspect Sought In Sex Assault Near Busy White Plains Metro-North Station

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sex assault near the Metro-North station in White Plains.
Police say late last Wednesday night, a woman walking on a path just steps from the station was accosted by a man on a bicycle, who allegedly grabbed her and then groped her.
Police said she screamed and fought him off.
“I feel extremely safe, for me to hear something like that is horrific,” said resident Nancy Martinez.
The path where it happened is not lit but police say dozens of people use it every night as a shortcut from the train station.
Until he is caught, some say they’re now avoiding the path or at least making sure to be extremely cautious.
Police are encouraging people to walk in groups if they plan on using the path as a shortcut.
The suspect is described as Hispanic in his 20s, bout 5-feet 6-inches tall, last seen wearing dark clothing and a black knit wool winter cap with a dark backpack riding a bicycle.
The White Plains station is the busiest Metro North stop in Westchster County. It’s used by 10,000 people each day.