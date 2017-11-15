Rochester-Area Residents Wrongly Issued Traffic Tickets In Nassau County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Some Rochester-area residents say they wrongly received traffic tickets from Nassau County, but they’ve never been there.
William Marcelette joked with WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall about his 1979 Pontiac Trans Am not being able to make it all the way from his Rochester-area home to Nassau County. Even so, he still received a ticket for having an expired registration and no license plate on the car – a $400 fine.
He says the big problem is he’s never been to Nassau County.
“You know I didn’t even think it was a joke, because about five years ago I got a ticket in New York City for parking. I was never there,” he said.
Marcelette wasn’t alone. It turns out, two other residents from his area also received tickets they shouldn’t have.
The head of the traffic bureau told Hall a computer error caused the mistake.