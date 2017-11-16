CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
11/16 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect partial clearing this afternoon with perhaps a leftover shower here and there. It will be a little breezy late in the day, too, with gusts of 25-30 mph. As for temps, they’ll be running a tad warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with gusts to about 35 mph. It will be colder, too, with temps returning to the 30s — about 15° colder than last night. With the winds though, it will only feel like the 20s by daybreak.

Breezy conditions will persist tomorrow with highs only in the upper 40s. And with high pressure getting better established, we’re expecting mainly sunny skies around the area.

We’ll see an increase in cloud cover on Saturday as our next system approaches. As for showers, we’ll introduce the chance into the afternoon with odds of rain more likely at night.

