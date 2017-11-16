Sen. Al Franken Apologizes After Being Accused Of Groping, Kissing Radio Host During 2006 USO Tour

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota’s Franken in an essay on the website of a California radio station, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth.

“I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it next time,” Tweeden wrote. “I felt disgusted and violated.”

A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

JUST IN: Sen. Al Franken apologizes after news anchor accuses him of kissing and groping her without consent. "I shouldn't have done it," he says. pic.twitter.com/OgJxnDYV7c — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2017

Franken released a statement of apology.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” Franken said. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

The accusation against Franken comes amid a growing wave of accusations of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and various other public figures inspired by the #MeToo movement.

