Al Michaels On WFAN: Several NFL Owners, Not Just Jerry Jones, Frustrated With State Of NFL

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Al Michaels says there are a number of NFL owners privately fuming about the league’s state of affairs, some of whom could potentially be in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ corner in fighting to hold up a contract extension for Roger Goodell.

Jones has reportedly threatened to sue the league and some of his fellow owners over the matter. In response, some owners have discussed forcing Jones to forfeit the Cowboys due to conduct detrimental to the NFL.

“I do know that there are some owners who have not been particularly happy, not necessarily with Godell’s compensation package … but the fact that the league has so many fires going in so many different places right now that some of the owners are pretty upset that the focus has been taken away from the field,” Michaels told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday.

“I’m sure there are some owners who are saying, ‘Wait, a second! We have to do a better job as a league.’ And that probably speaks to the fact that maybe Jerry does have some support.”

The NBC play-by-play announcer added that it’s hard to gauge just how much support Jones might have because owners tend to keep their feelings private on such matters.

“Most of the owners are fairly circumspect about this right now because they don’t want to get involved publicly,” he said. “They’re private in terms of how they really feel about these things, in terms of letting their emotions play out in the media. They want to keep it under wraps. I would think that he does have some support. Now again … to what extent can he hold this thing up? I don’t know.

“But I do know that the last thing in the world that the league would need is Jerry to sue the league.

“Could this mushroom into a big forest fire? It could. But it won’t. I can’t imagine in my wildest dreams that they would attempt to even think about taking his franchise away.”

To listen to the interview, in which Michaels and Francesa also discuss other NFL matters, click on the audio player above.