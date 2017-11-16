Police Say Man Robbed Of Nearly $200,000 In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say surveillance video shows two suspects wanted in a violent robbery inside a Bronx building last week that netted the duo nearly $200,000 in cash.

It happened last Tuesday morning inside a building near East 169th Street and Prospect Avenue as the victim was leaving his son’s apartment.

Video shows one suspect in black Adidas jacket approach the 45-year-old victim as he walks down the building stairs.

As the suspect turns and grabs the victim’s bag, his accomplice joins in and together they struggle with the victim, pushing and tugging him until they’re able to pull his backpack out of his arms and take off, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Inside the backpack was about $190,000 in cash, police said.

Sources said the victim brought the money back from his home country in Africa.

The victim was taken to area hospital where he was treated for bumps and bruises. He has since been released.

Police said he did not know his attackers.

