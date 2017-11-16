NYPD: Man Wanted For Groping 2 Women On Brooklyn Bus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who police said groped two women on a Brooklyn bus late last month.
It happened on board a B9 bus back on Oct. 26.
Police said the suspect first groped a 22-year-old woman as she stood up from her seat and then later grabbed a 17-year-old passenger.
He got off the bus on Ocean Parkway after the teen yelled at him, police said.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.