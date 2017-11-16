Advocates Call On City Council To Consider Better Care For Carriage Horses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A rally was held outside City Hall, calling for better care for New York City carriage horses.

A couple dozen members of New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets, NYCLASS, chanted to no avail Thursday, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.

“We have many concerned New York City residents with us today who are calling on Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito to give our bill — that would vastly improve the health, safety and well-being or carriage horses — a vote in the City Council,” Executive Director Edita Birknkrant declared.

But the speaker, who had originally supported a bill to ban the carriage horses, gave NYCLASS a big ‘nay.’

“On the issue of horse carriages, that time has come and gone for us in this session at least,” Mark-Viverito said.

As she put it, there is absolutely no plan to do anything on the issue.

NYCLASS dropped its effort to ban the carriage horses over the summer. At the time, it said it still hopes to end carriage rides through Times Square and limit them to Central Park.

