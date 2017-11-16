House Republicans Expected To Pass Tax Reform Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill as the House is expected to pass its version of the tax reform bill.
Senate Republicans put out their plan which includes repealing the individual mandate from Obamacare.
The House bill would not include the controversial addition, but it does permanently slash the corporate tax rate and cut individual rates across the board.
Some House Republicans object to key provisions of that bill.
“It eliminates all deduction of property tax deductionexcept for $10,000 which would still hurt many of my constituents,” Long Island Congressman Peter King said. “There is no hint of any compromise so based on that i would have to vote no.”
Senate Republicans say eliminating the individual mandate would save $330 billion over 10 years that would help offset the increase in the deficit from the tax cuts, but about 13 million people would lose their insurance over the same period.