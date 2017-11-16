Jose Altuve, Giancarlo Stanton Win MVP Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Aaron Judge’s bid to become just the third player in major league history to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valubable Player in the same season fell short Thursday, as Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was named American League MVP.

Altuve received 405 points in the voting and 27 first-place votes, while Judge had 279 points and two first-place votes. The Indians’ Jose Ramirez finished in third place (237 points).

In the National League MVP vote, Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton edged out Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

The awards are voted on by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Altuve won the AL batting title for the third time in four years, hitting .346 with 24 homers and 81 RBIs for the world champion Astros.

Judge, who was an unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year, announced Monday, broke Mark McGwire’s major league record for home runs by a rookie with 52 this season. He led the American League in homers, runs scored (128) and walks (127) while batting .284 for a Yankees team that fell one win short of the World Series, losing to Altuve’s Astros.

The Red Sox’s Fred Lynn (1975) and the Mariners’ Ichiro Suzuki (2001) are the only players who have won Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

In the closest MVP vote since 1979, Stanton received 302 points in the voting to Votto’s 300 — each had 10 first-place votes. Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt came in third with 239 points and four first-place votes.

Stanton, only the sixth MVP to play for a losing team, hit .281 with a major league-best 59 homers and 132 RBIs. His .631 slugging percentage led the National League.

The 6-foot-6 slugger wins the award at a time when there are questions about his future in Miami. New co-owner Derek Jeter said Wednesday the Marlins are considering trading Stanton.

Votto, the 2010 National League MVP, batted .320 with 36 homers, 100 RBIs and 106 runs scored.