Maple Leafs Shut Out Devils In Overtime

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored with 2.2 seconds left in overtime and Frederik Andersen made 42 saves in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 1-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs have won five straight to improve to 13-7-0.

Corey Schneider stopped 24 shots for New Jersey. The Devils dropped to 11-4-3.

Toronto star center Auston Matthews was on the ice for the optional morning skate, but sat out his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Miles Wood had the game’s first scoring chance as he got in alone on Andersen 6:37 into the opening period, only to be turned away by the Danish goaltender. The Leafs, with the seventh-best power play in the league, nearly made it 1-0 midway through the first on the man advantage, but Schneider came up big twice.

First, he stretched out to rob James van Riemsdyk with his right arm along the ice on the goal-line with the net wide open, then he came across the crease to stop Patrick Marleau on a one-timer set up by Nylander.

A couple big stops from Andersen and a few missed nets by the Devils on a power play saved Connor Brown after he flipped the puck over the glass trying to clear his zone midway through the second period. New Jersey’s third-ranked power play kept Toronto hemmed in its own zone for well over a minute but couldn’t take the lead.

Toronto’s offence was absent for 16-plus minutes in the second until van Riemsdyk was turned away on its best scoring chance of the period, choosing to keep the puck and shoot on a 2-on-1 with Mitch Marner.

NOTES: Forward Nikita Soshnikov made his season debut for Toronto after being recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. … Devils center Travis Zajac made his season debut after recovering from surgery to repair a torn left pectoral muscle.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Winnipeg on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Saturday night.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)