Day 8 Of Deliberations At Sen. Menendez Trial

Filed Under: Bob Menendez, Salomon Melgen

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The jury in the trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez heads into its eighth day of deliberations.

Menendez is charged with accepting gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for political influence.

Deliberations began on Nov. 6, but the jury restarted Monday after a juror was excused for a previously scheduled vacation and was replaced by an alternate.

The jury deliberated all day Tuesday and Wednesday without sending any notes to U.S. District Judge William Walls, a possible indication that they understand the legal principles of the case but are entrenched in their positions.

On Monday, they had sent Walls a note saying they were deadlocked, but he told them to keep going and to “take as much time as you need.” Defense attorneys felt other parts of Walls’ instruction implied that they needed to reach a verdict one way or another.

They have asked the judge to instruct the jury that a deadlock can be an acceptable outcome.

Walls could instruct the jury that they can reach a verdict on some counts but not others. He also could give them what is referred to as an Allen charge, named after the defendant in a more than century-old case. It is given to a deadlocked jury and urges jurors who are voting against the majority to reconsider their positions to avoid a mistrial.

Menendez and Melgen each face about a dozen counts including bribery, fraud and conspiracy. Menendez also is charged with making false statements for failing to report Melgen’s gifts on Senate disclosure forms.

Both men deny the allegations. Defense attorneys sought to show jurors that the two men are longtime pals who exchanged gifts out of friendship. They also contended Menendez’s meetings with government officials were focused on broad policy issues.

A mistrial would aid Menendez by not subjecting him to pressure to step down in the event of a conviction. Conversely, the charges likely would be hanging over him as he seeks re-election next year, assuming the government seeks a retrial.

