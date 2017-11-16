Meulens 3rd Manager Candidate To Interview With Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hensley Meulens has become the third candidate to interview for New York Yankees manager after Rob Thomson and Eric Wedge.

A former outfielder who spent five of his seven major league seasons with the Yankees, the 50-year-old has been a coach with the San Francisco Giants for the last eight seasons and was shifted last month from hitting coach to bench coach. He managed the Netherlands at the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

Hensley Meulens

Hensley Meulens served as manager of the Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic this year. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

New York announced last month it was not offering a contract to Joe Girardi, who had the job for a decade.

MORE: Steinbrenner: Girardi Was Out No Matter What, Even If Yankees Won It All

The Yankees also will reportedly interview former player Aaron Boone, currently an ESPN analyst.

