5 Hurt In Apparent Explosion, Fire In Newark

NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A possible explosion rocked a Newark neighborhood Thursday morning.
Firefighters are trying to determine if a boiler explosion caused the fire at a two-family house on Cedar Avenue.
“Just a big boom. The whole house shook,” said Marlene Philidor.
The exact cause is still under investigation.
Five people were taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center, including two children.
Witnesses said one woman appeared to have burns on her body.
“I saw the lady pushing her way out of the garage at first, and once she came out you just noticed that her whole back was burned up and she started screaming. Then I saw everybody else coming out of the house,” Philidor said.
None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.