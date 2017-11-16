NJSIA Approves New Guidelines For Transgender Athletes

Filed Under: Local TV, New Jersey, New Jersey State Interscholastic Association, Transgender Athletes

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Transgender high school athletes in New Jersey can now play sports that match their gender identities without having to provide a doctor’s note.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Association has approved a policy allowing athletes to simply notify school administrators if they wish to change their gender. Previously, they needed a doctor’s note or official documentation.

A new state law requires that students be allowed to participate in activities corresponding to their gender identities, but the association’s attorney, Steve Goodell, said the organization didn’t want to wait for the state department of education to act.

He also said the association heard from members of the transgender community who didn’t believe students should have to prove their transgender status.

“They really made a convincing case that this is not something the students are making up to try to game the system,” Goodell told the Press of Atlantic City.

With the issue of transgender athletes being debated on the national level, the association’s executive director, Steve Timko, said he believes the organization has adapted well.

“I think we’ve been very good about keeping up with what’s happening now versus the way it was five or 10 years ago,” he said.

An appeals process will be available for schools to raise concerns about safety or competitive imbalance.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch