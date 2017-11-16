Norman Seabrook Bribery Trial Ends In Hung Jury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) The bribery trial of Norman Seabrook, the once-powerful boss of the New York City correction officers’ union, ended in a hung jury Thursday.
Jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict for Seabrook, 57, and hedge fund financier Murray Huberfeld.
“We look forward to a retrial where we will present again the powerful proof of how Seabrook allegedly sold his duty to safeguard correction officers’ retirement money to Murray Huberfeld in exchange for cash bribes. Although justice has been delayed, we expect it will ultimately prevail,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
For much of the trial, the case itself was overshadowed by the explosive testimony of Jona Rechnitz, a businessman turned government witness who implicated not only Seabrook but political figures up to and including the mayor.
Seabrook’s attorney tried to convince the jury he was duped by Rechnitz, calling the witness’s capacity for lying an act worth of an Oscar. His lawyer also said he wanted to be mayor himself, so Rechnitz was able to lure him on the promise of big fundraising.
