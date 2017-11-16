CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Zak Ottow, Greg Rebello, And More

Pete And Ike Bounce Around The Various Cards And Always Ask The Tough Questions To The Biggest Guests
Filed Under: Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman try to sort out the rumors and figure out what’s next for Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor.

The guys also preview UFC Fight Night 122: Shanghai with co-main eventer Zak “The Barbarian” Ottow and chat with New England native Greg Rebello ahead of his CES 47 main event this Friday on AXS TV.

Finally, we got a recap of this past weekend’s UFC Norfolk card with podcast contributor Robbie Rosenhaus.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre of Canada, second from left, celebrates with his team following his victory over England’s Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Before Ottow made the 15-hour flight across the world to China, he spoke with the fellas about his strategy for fighting on the road. The former NCAA Division-I football player talked about the hope of UFC adding more weight classes, and how the Chinese crowd is usually among the best anywhere.

After being on the cusp of signing with the UFC, CES heavyweight Rebello will be looking to rebuild his record on Friday night in his home state of Rhode Island. Rebello talked about weight cutting, how skills — not physique — should be the most important asset in MMA, and he added some uncanny New England vs. New York sports talk!

Finally, Ike checked in with “Roaming” Rosenhaus, who traveled to Virginia this past weekend for UFC Fight Night 120. Robbie talked about the wild night of fights, including a surprising retirement from one fighter after a vicious knockout victory.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

