Man Kissed, Fondled 14-Year-Old Girl In Queens, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a sketch Thursday were searching for a man who kissed a 14-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately in North Corona, Queens back in September.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, the suspect followed the girl to 103-04 39th Ave. where he approached her from the rear, touched her genitals, and kissed her on the lips, police said.
The suspect ran off afterward, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build, black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket and black pants and he was carrying a brown messenger bag.
