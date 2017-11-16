Man Kissed, Fondled 14-Year-Old Girl In Queens, Police Say

Filed Under: North Corona, Queens, Queens Sex Abuse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released a sketch Thursday were searching for a man who kissed a 14-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately in North Corona, Queens back in September.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, the suspect followed the girl to 103-04 39th Ave. where he approached her from the rear, touched her genitals, and kissed her on the lips, police said.

The suspect ran off afterward, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build, black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket and black pants and he was carrying a brown messenger bag.

Queens Sex Abuse Suspect

A sketch of a suspect who police say kissed and inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl in North Corona, Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch