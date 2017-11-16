Man Jumped Turnstile, Shoved Officer To Floor In Queens Subway Station, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday night for a suspect who allegedly jumped a turnstile at a Long Island City, Queens subway station, and then attacked an officer who stopped him.
Around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect allegedly jumped the turnstile at the Queens Plaza N and R train station. A uniformed on-duty female officer stopped the man in the station, and when she began talking to him, he shoved her to the floor and ran off, police said.
The officer chased the suspect, but he got away on a northbound train, police said. The officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries to her back and left hand.
The suspect was described as a male Asian/Pacific Islander, 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue winter hat, a black leather jacket and blue jeans.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect jumping the turnstile.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.