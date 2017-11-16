CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Park Ranger On His Lunch Break Rediscovers Rare Species Lost For 42 Years

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Guatemala, lost species, Salamander, Talkers

(CBS Local) — A nature preserve guard in Guatemala made history while on his lunch break when he spotted a creature that biologists had lost track of for 42 years.

Ramos León-Tomás, a 27-year-old guard at the Finca San Isidro Amphibian Reserve, reportedly found the long-lost Jackson’s Climbing Salamander while on his break near the edge of the park in October. The rediscovered species has not been seen since a pair of salamanders was first found in western Guatemala by two American students in 1975.

“We had started to fear that the species was gone, and now it’s like it has come back from extinction. It’s a beautiful story, and marks a promised future for the conservation of this special region,” USAC University in Guatemala’s Carlos Vasquez said in a press release. “I explained to them how important this species is and I left a poster there so they could see a picture of the Jackson’s climbing salamander every single day.”

“This rediscovery can only be a good omen for the future of the Search for Lost Species campaign. It’s a sign that if we get out there and work at it, many of these species can be found and saved,” president of Global Wildlife Conservation, Don Church added.

The discovery was made even more amazing by the report that the amphibian was spotted nearly 1,000 feet higher than biologists had been looking for them. The original salamanders were discovered under tree bark in Guatemala’s Sierra de los Cuchumatanes. León-Tomás added that he hopes the historic find will bring added recognition and pay for the guards at the reserve.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch