Let’s Talk Turkey: Expert Advice On Finding And Preparing The Perfect Bird

HOPEWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the time of year when everyone’s talking turkey.

On Thursday, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock went on the hunt to find some of the tastiest turkeys in the Tri-State area, and picked up a few tips on prepping the big bird.

There was a lot of chatter among the holiday fowl at Double Brook Farm in Hopewell, but not even farm co-owner and turkey whisperer Jon McConaughy can say with certainty what they’re gobbling about.

“There’s something very soothing about being among the turkeys,” he said.

The birds are very curious creatures. John said wherever he goes on the farm, they follow along, and whenever he talks, they talk back.

The venture began with 20 heritage birds in 2008, there are now more than 1,000.

“It’s pretty easy to tell the difference. The white are new Holland white, the black, Spanish black,” he said.

The turkeys live the good life, even with the occasional interruption from the guard dog Rufo.

They have plenty of space to wander around, their life span is twice as long as the commercial birds. They nosh on organic feed and are free to roam and eat natural foods, a lifestyle to ensure the most healthy, flavorful meat.

“You are what you eat, you are what you eat eats,” McConaughy said.

He even has a special ritual for slaughtering the birds.

“Before that day, I’ll come out and sit with them and say my goodbyes,” he said.

Ultimately they end up at Brick Farm Market, where Executive Chef Greg Vassos said brining is key.

“Equal parts sugar, salt water, and whatever aromatics you want,” he said, “Keep it in the bucket overnight, that’s going to seal in all the juices of the turkey.”

He suggested brining two days in advance.

“Wrap it up really good, holds everything in,” he said.

The bird should be stored at the bottom of the fridge, below any raw food.

About 100 of the birds at Double Brook do get pardoned, and will help ensure future Thanksgiving feasts boast beautiful birds too.