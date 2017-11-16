Search On For Driver In Deadly Union Square Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police may be closing in on a hit-and-run driver who killed a Brooklyn man just weeks before his wedding as he crossed the street in Union Square earlier this week.
Sources said they have recovered the car involved in the crash. The 2016 Jeep Renegade, which was a rental Zipcar, was found parked in Brooklyn and police are now combing the vehicle for evidence that they hope will lead them to the driver, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Video of the deadly crash, which occurred in the early morning hours Tuesday, shows the Jeep make a left turn on Union Square East from 14th Street, striking 34-year-old Adrian Blanc who was in the crosswalk at the time. The driver took off.
Blanc, an executive chef from Flatbush, was walking home from work at the time.
His family said he had a bright and promising future, and was set to be married in Venezuela next month.
“He was the captain of the ship, he was the backbone, he was the glue,” the victim’s brother, Agner Blanc, said. “If anyone has any information please, please come forward. ”
As police continue their search for the driver, the City Council is expected to pass a bill Thursday for a hit-and-run alert system which would reach thousands of cell phones in an instant and help increase the odds that drivers who take off face justice.