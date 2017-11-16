Wedding Photographer’s Ridiculous Picture of Guest Goes Viral

Filed Under: Wedding, Wedding photography

1010 WINS-Out of all the guests at a wedding, it’s best to befriend the photographer.

Mike Tague thought he had a grand time at a friend’s wedding in Pennsylvania alongside his boyfriend Andrew who went along with him. That is until he got a hold of the photos from the night.

While his boyfriend looked normal in the photo, Mike’s head was a just a little different than usual.

After posting the photo to Twitter asking, “ok so did I do something to offend the wedding photographer?” the snap has been liked and retweeted hundreds of thousands of times. To top it all off, the responses he received ranged from all-out agreement to photos and memes pointing out how ridiculous he looks in the shot.

Luckily Mike’s normal-sized head was captured in other photos from the evening and it looks like he had a great time. This is a good lesson to all: Wedding photographers hold all the power!

But the question of the day is… should he or shouldn’t he?

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch